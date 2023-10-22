Tom Fellows determined to take West Brom opportunity

Tom Fellows (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 20-year-old academy graduate returned to the club in the summer after a loan spell at Crawley Town - and has found himself in the first team fold.

After appearing in a handful of match day squads, he was brought on in the recent defeat against Birmingham City.

He was again called upon in the latter stages of the goalless draw with the Pilgrims - and showed promising signs as Albion tried to snatch a winner.

And now the Albion young gun is keen to take his chance and improve with every opportunity he gets.

He told the club website: "When I came on I gave it a good go and gave it my best shot. I know when I come on I have to prove myself at this level, whether that’s five minutes, ten minutes or however long I get.

"The better I do, the likelihood is the longer I’ll get. We’ve got a few injuries which have meant I’ve got the opportunity, but it’s down to me to take it.

"I just tried my best and tried to play to my strengths."

Carlos Corberan decided against allowing both Fellows and Caleb Taylor to go out for fresh loan spells - and was keen to have them involved with the first team squad.

And the winger was full of praise for the Spaniard and the way he has integrated Albion's young talent into the group.

He added: "Sometimes you get academy players training with the first team and they feel like they’re just training players, but with this gaffer, he’s made us feel really part of it and if we do well, we’ll get an opportunity.

"That’s really important for any young player.