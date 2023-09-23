Notification Settings

West Brom boss Carlos Coberan calls for 'consistent levels' after goalless draw with Millwall

Premium
By Paul BerryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Albion boss Carlos Corberan admits his team need to find a more consistent level during the full 90 minutes after a goalless draw against Millwall made it a hat trick of stalemates this week.

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
The Baggies were indebted to Alex Palmer for a first half penalty save to deny Zian Flemming but were much the better side after the break, both Alex Mowatt and Brandon Thomas-Asante seeing efforts come back off the woodwork.

Paul Berry

By Paul Berry

Wolves Columnist

