West Brom's Josh Maja out for eight weeks with ankle ligament damage

West Brom's Josh Maja (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Maja, who arrived at Albion in the summer, came on a second half substitute at Ashton Gate.

The striker went down in the box in stoppage time following a tackle - and was seen getting off the Albion team bus on Saturday evening in a protective boot.

Now the club has confirmed he is facing eight weeks on the sidelines after tearing ankle ligaments.