West Brom's Josh Maja out for eight weeks with ankle ligament damage

Maja, who arrived at Albion in the summer, came on a second half substitute at Ashton Gate.
The striker went down in the box in stoppage time following a tackle - and was seen getting off the Albion team bus on Saturday evening in a protective boot.
Now the club has confirmed he is facing eight weeks on the sidelines after tearing ankle ligaments.
The 24-year-old will soon begin his rehabilitation at the club, with medical staff hopeful of a return to first team action following the November international break.