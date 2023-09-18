Baggies Broadcast S7 E13: Guest presenter, Bristol point & the Big Val reunion

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

Jonny slides into Coxy's seat this week as the special presenter quizzes him on the ins and outs of the Baggies' draw at Bristol City.

Elsewhere, they look over some of the goings on at the club, and discuss Albion Women's superb 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town.

They answer your questions, discuss Valerien Ismael's tenure ahead of the game at Watford on Wednesday and look at where Carlos Corberan may go with his selection.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)