Baggies Broadcast S7 E13: Guest presenter, Bristol point & the Big Val reunion

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury is joined by a special guest presenter for the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox
Jonny slides into Coxy's seat this week as the special presenter quizzes him on the ins and outs of the Baggies' draw at Bristol City.

Elsewhere, they look over some of the goings on at the club, and discuss Albion Women's superb 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town.

They answer your questions, discuss Valerien Ismael's tenure ahead of the game at Watford on Wednesday and look at where Carlos Corberan may go with his selection.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

