Former West Brom boss Roy Hodgson taken ill ahead of Aston Villa clash

By Jonny Drury

Former West Brom boss Roy Hodgson has been taken ill ahead of Crystal Palace's Premier League visit to Aston Villa.

Roy Hodgson
Roy Hodgson

The 76-year-old will not be at Villa Park, but will be in contact with coach Paddy McCarthy, who will take the team alongside Ray Lewington.

Hodgson agreed to stay on as Palace manager for another year in the summer after returning to the club last season and has guided Palace to seven points from their opening four games.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

