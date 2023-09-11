West Brom new boy Pipa ready for demands of the Championship

West Brom's new signing Pipa (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 25-year-old full back completed a transfer deadline day loan move from Ludogorets, having previously played under Carlos Corberan for Huddersfield Town and Olympiacos.

The full back played over 50 times during a two year spell with the Yorkshire side - which ended with a play-off final defeat.

He has been training with his new Albion team mates ahead of potentially making his bow against Bristol City on Saturday.

Speaking to the club's website in his first interview since arriving at The Hawthorns, Pipa insisted he is ready to once again play in 'one of the toughest leagues'.

He said: "The hardest thing I found when first coming to England was the strength of the league, it’s one of the toughest leagues I’ve played in.

"But it’s also the quality and how demanding it can be. It’s very physically demanding for the players, mentally demanding too, but at the same time it’s exciting to play in because it gives you different challenges.

"Every game is so challenging, and the league is getting even harder so I know how difficult it is.

"It’s not easy to get points and to play here, but at the same time when you do play here you feel like you’re playing real football.

"When I left here before, I missed it. It’s a league that I really like."

The Spaniard, who has represented his country up to under 21 level, began his career with La Liga side Espanyol, and moved on to Bulgaria after a short spell in Greece.

Talking about what he will bring to Albion, Pipa added: "I’m a player that is attacking with defensive qualities. My biggest strength is going forward, but I like to attack a lot and defend a lot.

“I can play both sides too which gives me different possibilities to play which is good for me.

"I’m a player that will attack, defend, work hard and give everything I can give.