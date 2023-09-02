Huddersfield were worthy winners – West Brom boss Carlos Corberan

The Baggies signed off for the international break with a first Hawthorns defeat of the season as the Terriers left for Yorkshire with a first win of the new campaign courtesy of a 96th-minute winner.
Disappointed Albion boss Carlos Corberan felt his side could not show Huddersfield "their best level" and admitted Neil Warnock's visitors were worthy of their win.
