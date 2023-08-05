Jed Wallace named new West Brom 2023/24 captain by Carlos Corberan

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - AUGUST 5: Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion arrives at the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion at Ewood Park on August 5, 2023 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies kept the identity of Carlos Corberan's new skipper under wraps until 2pm on the opening Championship matchday of the season, when team news was confirmed for Albion's tussle with Blackburn at Ewood Park.

And 29-year-old winger Wallace, an experienced and popular member of the squad with team-mates and supporters, was selected for the role for the new season.

The former Millwall stalwart takes the mantle from Jake Livermore, who departed at the end of his contract in the summer.

Corberan told Wallace and the rest of the squad the news before training on Friday. The winger admitted it was difficult to articulate how he felt after receiving the "honour" and said he would do his utmost to bring success to The Hawthorns.

Wallace said: “It’s such a huge honour and privilege for me and my family to be named the new captain of our football club.

“It’s difficult to put into words just how proud I felt when Carlos told me on Friday morning.

“I have loved my time here at Albion so far, but this moment probably tops it all.

“I feel like I’ve formed so many brilliant relationships with so many different people connected to the club, including the players, all the backroom staff and the supporters.

“There have been so many outstanding players who have held this honour before me, and I’d like to assure the supporters that I’ll do everything I possibly can to be the best captain I can be for West Bromwich Albion.

“We have so many leaders in the dressing room and out on the pitch. It’s not just about me. It’s a collective effort to make sure we achieve success this season and beyond, and I’m confident we can do that if we all work together.”

Head coach Corberan said Wallace fits the profile perfectly of 'looking like a captain without being one'.

“For me, being a captain is really important," Corberan said.

“When you are a manager and you need to make a decision about who to pick, you have to see who has the leadership skills and the desire. You also need to look at who acts like a captain without being a captain.

“The captain also needs to lead by example. He needs to show an exemplary level of commitment in training, in matches and to his job every single day.