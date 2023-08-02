Baggies Broadcast S7 E4: Jeremy, Josh & the return of proper football

Check out the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast

In this week's episode the boys recap a busy week, including Alex Palmer's collapsed move to Luton, and the arrivals of Jeremy Sarmiento and Josh Maja.

They also talk Taylor Gardner-Hickman rumours, David Button's future and potential other additions.

Lewis and Jonny also answer your question and Lewis discusses ITK Twitter accounts and the difficulty of reporting in the transfer window.

They also look ahead to Blackburn and the season opener, and give you their season predictions.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)