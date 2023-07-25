Baggies Broadcast S7 E3: Transfer talk (finally), Burton & young Baggies

Baggies Broadcast

In the latest episode, the boys look back on the most recent friendly at Burton Albion and talk defensive picks, who makes the midfield, and the need for a striker.

They also bring you some transfer talk in a summer where it has been very quiet.

They discuss potential investors and why it is quiet on the sale front, as well as answering your questions.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and get in touch with your questions

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)