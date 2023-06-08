Ian Pearce: Carlos Corberan can make West Brom 'best team they can possibly be'

West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan

Pearce, previously the head of the club's scouting department, has been handed the new role in a mini re-shuffle at the club following the news CEO Ron Gourlay is set to depart.

Managing director Mark Miles will take on the duties of Gourlay, while Pearce will begin the role of head of football operations.

His first task involves helping Corberan shape his squad for next season amid Albion's off field problems. On Wednesday, Miles confirmed players will be sold this summer, but that will give the club the chance to sign 'young, hungry, and athletic players'.

The head of football operations is confident Corberan can make Albion into the best team they can possibly be, and insisted everyone is pulling in the right direction.

He said: "If you haven’t got a good relationship with the coach, it’s just not going to work. You need to have trust in each other. Fortunately, from the moment Ron and I met Carlos during the recruitment process, we have had an excellent working relationship.

“The main thing in any line of business, but especially in football, is being able to build solid relationships, form trust and feel comfortable working with people. We’re pulling in the same direction and have similar ideas.

“Carlos has got an unbelievable desire and I’m confident he can make us the best team we possibly can be. He wants to help every single person - not just players but also staff members like myself and his coaches - to attain the highest standards we can.

“You have to jump on that train he’s on. If you don’t then you’re not helping him create the best atmosphere and environment for the team to flourish.”

In his new position, Pearce will have a handle on anything football related at The Hawthorns, and will report to Miles and the club's board.

In his first interview in the new role, he spoke about the importance of making the club 'healthy', and that will mean players departing this summer.

He added that he understands the fans' frustrations but he believes they can put a squad together fit to push for promotion.

Pearce added: "Anything to do with football at the club, I’ll have my hands on it. I’ll be reporting into Mark Miles and the rest of the board constantly to update them on our progress, with the aim of moving things forward this season.

“We’re in a position where, like most clubs in the Championship if we’re being honest, we need to make sure that the club’s healthy. Players will leave the club, but we’re also looking to bring in players that Carlos feels can push us forward into a very important season.

“I understand that there are concerns and frustrations, but this is going to be an important summer where we’ll hopefully put together a squad of players that Carlos thinks he can utilise and push for promotion.