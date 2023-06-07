Notification Settings

Lewis Cox & Jonny Drury talk West Brom's latest off field issues and S4A legal action - WATCH

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Lewis Cox sits down with Jonny Drury to discuss the news Shareholders for Albion plan to take legal action against WBA Group director Xu Ke (Ken).

Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury - WATCH

Shareholders for Albion (S4A) set Group sole director Ke (Ken) a final deadline of Tuesday, 4pm, to satisfy "matters of extreme concern" in both the Group and club financial matters, overseen by absent controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai.

