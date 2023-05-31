West Brom chief executive Ron Gourlay to depart The Hawthorns

Ron Gourlay has offered his resignation and will leave Albion this summer

The Scot offered his resignation in March and, having served some of his notice period, it has been confirmed he will leave and begin gardening leave from June 14.

Gourlay has been solely running the football operations at The Hawthorns and the club's training ground since his appointment as chief executive in February 2022.

The news comes as Albion face financial and operational uncertainty under controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai. Recently-published accounts to June 2022 confirmed, due to a lack of investment, Albion must sell players this summer to continue as a going concern.

Albion have said in a statement an update about his replacement as chief executive will follow "in due course".

In August Gourlay resigned as director of WBA Group, of which the club is a subsidiary. Xu Ke remains the sole director of Group. The reason given was so the Scot could focus solely on football matters.

Gourlay previously served as chief executive at Chelsea and Reading prior to his move to The Hawthorns, initially in an consultancy role to the club's board, in July 2021.

He took over the chief executive post from Ke (Ken) seven months later as Ken remained in place as WBA Group director. At the same time Lai took on role as chairman from Li Piyue.

Former Manchester United employee Gourlay immediately appointed Steve Bruce, a move which failed to bring success and the chief executive later received criticism for allowing the experienced Bruce to continue in charge as the club slipped down the Championship.

But Gourlay was hailed for his appointment of Carlos Corberan shortly afterwards.

He built a relationship with supporter groups and was present for official meetings with the Albion Assembly.

More recently, as turbulence and uncertainty continued to grow at The Hawthorns, Gourlay met with pressure group Action for Albion – with whom he engaged in healthy dialogue – and maintained strong relations with minority shareholder representatives Shareholders for Albion.