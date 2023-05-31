Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast meets Sam Mantom

By Jonny Drury

The latest Baggies Broadcast guest episode saw Jonny Drury sit down and chat with former academy graduate Sam Mantom.

Baggies Broadcast with Sam Mantom

The midfielder, who has recently helped Rushall Olympic to an historic promotion to the National League North, opened up about signing for Albion as a youngster and progressing into the first team under Roberto Di Matteo.

He talked Roy Hodgson, fellow young talents, Chris Brunt's second hand boots, leaving for Walsall, a premature end to his professional career and success back in the West Midlands.

This episode is brought to you in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

