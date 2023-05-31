Baggies Broadcast meets Sam Mantom

Baggies Broadcast with Sam Mantom

The midfielder, who has recently helped Rushall Olympic to an historic promotion to the National League North, opened up about signing for Albion as a youngster and progressing into the first team under Roberto Di Matteo.

He talked Roy Hodgson, fellow young talents, Chris Brunt's second hand boots, leaving for Walsall, a premature end to his professional career and success back in the West Midlands.

This episode is brought to you in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)