Premier League better with West Brom says former captain Darren Bradley

West Brom missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the season (Getty)

The Baggies are set for a third season in the second tier in a row for the first time since under Gary Megson in the early 2000s.

While uncertainty reigns under controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai, former skipper Bradley is desperate to see the club return to the top flight. He said: “You see clubs like Bournemouth and others, I don’t know, for me the Premier League is a better place with clubs like West Brom in it.

“And the fans deserve it. Not just for their team to be in and...not competing, but a good cup run or whatever, but that’s not enough for Albion.

“A founder member of the league, it’s a huge club, the fans are amazing. It would be nice to have another Midlands club up there.

“The training facilities and the ground are fantastic, let’s hope next season is a little bit better.”

Former Villa man Bradley, who is from Kings Norton, made 288 appearances in all competitions in his nine years at The Hawthorns, before going on to finish his career with two campaigns at Walsall.

“I keep abreast of results and I guess the squad of players should’ve done better, but then you’ve got the unrest at the top,” the former midfielder and play-off winner added. “I don’t know the ins and outs of it, but I just hope it can come off next season.