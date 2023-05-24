Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Brom keeper Josh Griffiths and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey named in England U21 squad

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

West Brom keeper Josh Griffiths and Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey have been called up to the England under 21 squad ahead of the European Championships in Romania and Georgia.

Josh Griffiths in action against QPR (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Josh Griffiths in action against QPR (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 21-year-old Baggies stopper, who was recalled from a loan spell at Portsmouth in January, went on to play ten Championship games in the absence of number one Alex Palmer.

That earned him his under 21s debut in March - and now he has been rewarded with another call up for Lee Carsley's preparation camp ahead of the European Championships.

Elsewhere, Villa midfielder Ramsey, who this week was named Premier League academy graduate of the year, has also been included in the squad, alongside striker Cameron Archer.

Former Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and ex-Walsall loanee goalkeeper Carl Rushworth have also been named in the training squad.

They will join up for a training camp between June 7 and 10, before the tournament which begins on June 21.

Under 21s squad:

Goalkeepers: Josh Griffiths (West Bromwich Albion), Carl Rushworth (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Trafford (Manchester City), Anthony Patterson (Sunderland)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Levi Colwill (Brighton & Hove Albion, loan from Chelsea), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Lewis Hall (Chelsea), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Thomas (Leicester City)

Midfielders: Tommy Doyle (Manchester City), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), James Garner (Everton), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), James McAtee (Manchester City), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Cameron Archer (Aston Villa), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Aston Villa
Walsall FC
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News