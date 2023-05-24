Baggies Broadcast meets - Kitman Pat Frost

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

The episode, sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man, is the first of a seven part series, and sees Frost discuss his incredible career that has seen him rise through the England ranks, as well as work for his beloved Baggies.

Frost, a home and away season ticket holder, who is also a director of a Welsh football club, discusses it all from being told to go home by a Baggies chairman, World Cups and beyond.

This episode is brought to you in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)