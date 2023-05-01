West Brom boss Carlos Corberan praises 'special' Jake Livermore

Jake Livermore and his children during the lap of appreciation after the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The long-serving club captain’s name echoed around the stadium in the closing moments of Saturday evening’s 2-1 victory over Norwich.

Corberan introduced Livermore, who confirmed on Friday he will leave Albion this summer, as a late substitute so the 33-year-old could enjoy a deserved send-off with supporters.

Goals from Conor Townsend and Jed Wallace secured the Baggies a comeback win over the Canaries and, now two places and two points outside the top six, ensured the play-off chase goes to the wire.

Corberan said: “It was important to make a change and refresh and give him one moment that he deserved to have.

“To give this moment to him, to the fans, to the full stadium was something that appeared in the right moment, we were winning and I thought he could help a little bit in these moments, and we could live one special moment part of the history of the club, because he has been one of the main important players for the club, that’s why the fans recognise this and he lived a special moment.”

It was Livermore’s first Championship minutes since early November, when it was made clear to the experienced former England international he would be needed as a source of inspiration and encouragement behind the scenes.

Corberan added of Livermore’s influence: “In the moment he was not playing he was working very, very well. He accepted his role, not every player would accept the role of not playing, he accepted his role and focused on himself just in case the team would need (him), and being focused to help the others with his experience and values, which give his legacy in the dressing room, that’s what he did.”

Such a stay at one club is uncommon in this day and age and Corberan has never been shy of talking about the support Livermore gave the dressing both at The Hawthorns and on the road – even when he was not selected as part of the matchday squad of 18.

“It is not easy to see these type of moments in football, it is not easy to see players who make a long career at a club and help the club in the level that he helped this club,” the head coach said.

“Helping with promotions, helping in the Premier League, being an international with England with this club, so it means he has had a lot of contribution to the club - and he still has.