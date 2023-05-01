West Brom 2 Norwich City 1 - player ratings

Darnell Furlong of West Bromwich Albion and Josh Sargent of Norwich City (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alex Palmer

Largely untroubled. Made one stop early on but otherwise had precious little to do in any department.

Untroubled 6

Darnell Furlong

Steady enough if not as spectacular as opposite full-back Townsend. Some decent interceptions, safe with the ball.

Safe 6

Semi Ajayi

Continued recent vein of improving displays and he was excellent here. Calm and composed on the ball and dominant airily.

Dominant 8

Erik Pieters

Really struggled in a couple of moments early on but was able to recover and grow into the game, a good response.

Recovered 7

Conor Townsend

A rollercoaster afternoon for the stand-in captain. Caught for Canaries’ opener before a stunning free-kick for a first home goal and excellent assist.

Involved 8

Okay Yokuslu

Played through the pain barrier again and while not spectacular, kept Baggies ticking over. A real physical presence.

Ticking over 7

Jayson Molumby

Slightly quieter than usual. Strike looked goalbound at 0-0 but blocked. Worked hard for his side.

Quieter 7

Jed Wallace

The winger was back on song. Some excellent deliveries not attacked well enough before a fine finish for goal number six of season.

Slotted 8

John Swift

Was Albion’s brightest player in an open start to the game. Looked better for a rest in midweek. Sharper physically and of the mind. Some lovely touches.

Sharper 8

Karlan Grant

Not as involved as he would have hoped. A couple of times his touch got away from him. Was felled for Townsend’s free-kick leveller.

Periphery 6

Brandon Thomas-Asante

A quiet couple of games but another who roared back here. A joy to watch at times. Poor miss early but excellent for Wallace goal and almost scored goal of season from halfway.

Eye-catching 8

Substitutes