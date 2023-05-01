West Brom 2 Norwich City 1 - player ratings

Alex Palmer
Largely untroubled. Made one stop early on but otherwise had precious little to do in any department.
Untroubled 6
Darnell Furlong
Steady enough if not as spectacular as opposite full-back Townsend. Some decent interceptions, safe with the ball.
Safe 6
Semi Ajayi
Continued recent vein of improving displays and he was excellent here. Calm and composed on the ball and dominant airily.
Dominant 8
Erik Pieters
Really struggled in a couple of moments early on but was able to recover and grow into the game, a good response.
Recovered 7
Conor Townsend
A rollercoaster afternoon for the stand-in captain. Caught for Canaries’ opener before a stunning free-kick for a first home goal and excellent assist.
Involved 8
Okay Yokuslu
Played through the pain barrier again and while not spectacular, kept Baggies ticking over. A real physical presence.
Ticking over 7
Jayson Molumby
Slightly quieter than usual. Strike looked goalbound at 0-0 but blocked. Worked hard for his side.
Quieter 7
Jed Wallace
The winger was back on song. Some excellent deliveries not attacked well enough before a fine finish for goal number six of season.
Slotted 8
John Swift
Was Albion’s brightest player in an open start to the game. Looked better for a rest in midweek. Sharper physically and of the mind. Some lovely touches.
Sharper 8
Karlan Grant
Not as involved as he would have hoped. A couple of times his touch got away from him. Was felled for Townsend’s free-kick leveller.
Periphery 6
Brandon Thomas-Asante
A quiet couple of games but another who roared back here. A joy to watch at times. Poor miss early but excellent for Wallace goal and almost scored goal of season from halfway.
Eye-catching 8
Substitutes
Taylor Gardner-Hickman (for Yokuslu, 75) 6. Marc Albrighton (for Grant, 75) 6. Kyle Bartley (for Swift, 84). Jake Livermore (for Wallace, 90+4). Subs not used: Griffiths, Malcolm, Faal.