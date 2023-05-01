Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S6 E47: Do you believe in miracles?

Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox take the Baggies Broadcast on the road this week - ahead of the final game of the season.

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

The boys recorded this week's episode while out and about on another job - reflecting on the victory over Norwich and what the final day could mean for Albion.

They discuss what needs to happen on Monday for Albion to sneak into the play-offs, and look at some other talking points from Saturday's win.

They discuss your questions, including whether Alex Mowatt and Cedric Kipre have futures at the club and where the squad needs changing.

This podcast is brought to you in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

