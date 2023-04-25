Carlos Corberan won’t hide West Brom truth

West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan (AMA)

The Baggies catch up on the rest of the Championship at the business end of the campaign with a trip to Bramall Lane tomorrow to face the Blades, beaten FA Cup semi-finalists last weekend.

Dependent on rivals Blackburn's home clash against neighbours and champions elect Burnley last night (Tuesday), a win against the odds against Paul Heckingbottom's men could take Corberan's side into the play-off places.

The Blades were Corberan's first opponents in charge of Albion – where a Hawthorns defeat sent the hosts to the bottom of the table in late October.

"It's true we had to fight a lot to move the team to the position we are right now when you arrive from a more difficult position you don't have a lot of gap (for error) and need to use every opportunity you have," Corberan said of how the picture has changed since.

"Sunday was a clear one to be in a better position and we didn't do it, but fortunately we have another game, one game more than opponents, that gives us the opportunity to add another three points, and we always need to be focused to add three points on the pitch."

Quizzed at how he can lift Albion following Sunday's deflation, the Spaniard stresses his players cannot let their heads drop too far.

He answered: "Being honest with them – when you are honest and say what you think, I think you don't have to do many more things.

"The players put everything they had to win the game and we didn't do it.

"You always hate to lose games, but it's not the same when you see the team competing and giving the best. After that you can have mistakes, losing the ball, but the mistakes doesn't mean they didn't try their best, they gave what they have.

"Now, when you do that, you cannot go down too deep. You have another game and need to move on fast to the next one, because we have an opportunity to win three points.