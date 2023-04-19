Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S6 E44: Can West Brom dare to dream?

By Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox bring you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

The boys discuss the return to the top six and the turn around in Albion's away fortunes with back to back away wins.

They also talk Jayson Molumby, the deepening injury crisis and look ahead to Sunderland.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

