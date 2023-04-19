Baggies Broadcast S6 E44: Can West Brom dare to dream?

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

The boys discuss the return to the top six and the turn around in Albion's away fortunes with back to back away wins.

They also talk Jayson Molumby, the deepening injury crisis and look ahead to Sunderland.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)