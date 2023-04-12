Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast - S6 E43: Easter disaster, nonsense theories and accounts reaction

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox return with the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle and Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox
It's a downbeat podcast this week - as they conduct the inquest into Albion's dreadful Easter weekend double header.

They look at what went wrong, while discussing the situation with Albion still just five points off the top six.

Jonny gets angry and dispels a recurring theory behind Albion's bad form.

They look into the newly published club accounts and what they mean for the future of the club.

And they answer your questions regarding the ownership and where they see the club in 12 months time.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

