Rotherham defeat "totally unacceptable" as Carlos Corberan's questions West Brom image

Carlos Corberan was left extremely frustrated with what his Albion players put on show in a horror defeat at Rotherham (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion's fading play-off hopes are hanging by the finest of threads but in reality look all-but done after a 3-1 Good Friday humbling at the New York Stadium that could easily have been seven or eight.

The visitors edged ahead in front of more than 2,000 travelling fans through John Swift's penalty but former loanee Jordan Hugill headed an easy double and Tariqe Fosu added a late third.

The Baggies' miserable away record extended to winless in seven with six defeats. Angry supporters chanted "you're not fit to wear the shirt" as players in the green and yellow stripes toiled in South Yorkshire.

Corberan admitted his squad gave a totally "wrong image" of the club against the Millers.

"Totally unacceptable, not only for the result but the way we competed today was not enough to beat them," Corberan said.

"I was talking with you on Thursday about the demand that this game will have, very similar to the demanding of Millwall.

"Against Millwall we gave the right answer, but today we didn't show well enough in the pitch.

"More than the result, it was the image that was not acceptable. I told the players exactly this. Today is a day to be very disappointed with the result and the performances.

"It is a day to feel the pain, it's the only way we can move forward. Our only target is to change what we showed in the pitch here, and we have to do it on Monday."

Corberan refuted the idea that a decision not to send on Kyle Bartley as a half-time substitute to help deal with Hugill's aerial prowess cost Albion.