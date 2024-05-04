How to get West Brom play-off tickets as club announces times and fan priority

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Baggies will play Southampton in a bid to reach Wembley after a 3-0 final day win over Preston North End, a result which helped them leapfrog Norwich in the table.

The two-legged semi-final will begin next weekend with a 5.15pm kick-off at The Hawthorns on Sunday, March 12.

West Brom has now released ticket information, which includes prices and who will get priority on tickets.

West Brom play-off ticket prices

It's been confirmed prices will be the same as a usual matchday ticket.

£28 adults

£23 seniors

£17 for supporters aged 20-25

£12 for supporters aged 17-19

£5 for under-17s

When will tickets be on sale?

Season ticket holders have first refusal on seats, having 48 hours from 10pm on Sunday, May 5, to purchase their usual seat.

After 10pm on Monday, any unclaimed seats will also be made available to fans with 25 loyalty points or more to buy from 10am on Tuesday, May 7.

No tickets can be bought between 10pm on Monday and 10am on Tuesday.

Depending on what's left, supporters with 15 or more loyalty points will be able to purchase tickets from 10am on Wednesday.

Season ticket holders can then buy additional tickets on Wednesday, subject to availability.

If any seats remain, supporters with a purchase history will be able to buy tickets from 10am on Thursday.

In summary, the key dates are:

Home season ticket holders: 10am – Sunday, May 5

Members: 10am – Sunday, May 5

25+ loyalty points: 10am – Tuesday, May 7

15+ loyalty points: 10am – Wednesday, May 8*

Home season ticket holders +1: 10am – Wednesday, May 8*

Supporters with purchase history: 10am – Thursday, May 9*

*Subject to availability

How to buy

The club has said tickets can only be bought online or by phone.

They've also told fans: "Season ticket purchases will be uploaded to existing stile cards, the WBA TicketsOnTheGo app or, alternatively, supporters can opt to print at home.

"Season ticket holders can purchase their usual seats online by clicking on ‘RESERVED TICKETS’ once logged in to their ticketing account. Supporters can link friends and family to their ticketing account, allowing a lead booker to purchase tickets on behalf of other season ticket holders."

An 'online waiting room' will be implemented to queue fans trying to buy online.

Phone lines will be open between 10am and 5pm from Sunday to Friday, and 9am-midday next Saturday. The number is 0121 227 2227.

The ticket office will be closed for in-person purchases.

The second leg

No details have been announced yet for the second leg down at Southampton.