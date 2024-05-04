Afternoon of celebration as West Brom seal play-off place – GALLERY

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

There were celebrations throughout the day, even before kick-off, as end of season awards were handed out to Cedric Kipre (players' and supporters' award) and Tom Fellows (young player).

There was also a half-time reception for tireless representatives of award-winning Albion Foundation, who this week took on the painstaking walk from Wembley to The Hawthorns, and finished their marathon effort at 11am ahead of kick-off.

Full-time, after Corberan side's eased to a comfortable and impressive victory, saw Baggies' squad and staff re-emerge on to their pitch with family members, partners and children for a lap of appreciation, to celebrate an excellent campaign ahead of training work for the double-header with Southampton.

Check out our gallery of images below.