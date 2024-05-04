Express & Star
Afternoon of celebration as West Brom seal play-off place – GALLERY

It was all smiles at The Hawthorns as a final-day 3-0 against Preston ensured Carlos Corberan's men will contest play-off action against Southampton later this month.

By Lewis Cox
Published

There were celebrations throughout the day, even before kick-off, as end of season awards were handed out to Cedric Kipre (players' and supporters' award) and Tom Fellows (young player).

There was also a half-time reception for tireless representatives of award-winning Albion Foundation, who this week took on the painstaking walk from Wembley to The Hawthorns, and finished their marathon effort at 11am ahead of kick-off.

Full-time, after Corberan side's eased to a comfortable and impressive victory, saw Baggies' squad and staff re-emerge on to their pitch with family members, partners and children for a lap of appreciation, to celebrate an excellent campaign ahead of training work for the double-header with Southampton.

Check out our gallery of images below.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Carlos Corberan Head Coach of West Bromwich Albion during the lap of appreciation as he applauds the West Bromwich Albion fans after the 3-0 victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Carlos Corberan Head Coach of West Bromwich Albion and his family during the lap of appreciation as he applauds the West Bromwich Albion fans after the 3-0 victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Okay Yokuslu of West Bromwich Albion applauds the West Bromwich Albion fans after the 3-0 victory that secures Albion in the Championship play offs after the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Kyle Bartley of West Bromwich Albion and Alex Mowatt of West Bromwich Albion applaud the West Bromwich Albion fans after the 3-0 victory that secures Albion in the Championship play offs during the fans lap of appreciation after the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Yann M'Vila of West Bromwich Albion applauds the West Bromwich Albion fans at the final whistle in the 3-0 victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Carlos Corberan Head Coach of West Bromwich Albion and his family during the lap of appreciation after the 3-0 victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Daryl Dike of West Bromwich Albion during the lap of appreciation after the 3-0 victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Andi Weimann of West Bromwich Albion and his family during the lap of appreciation after the 3-0 victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Erik Pieters of West Bromwich Albion and his family during the lap of appreciation after the 3-0 victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Matt Phillips of West Bromwich Albion and Darnell Furlong of West Bromwich Albion and their families during the lap of appreciation after the 3-0 victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Adam Reach of West Bromwich Albion during the lap of appreciation after the 3-0 victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Erik Pieters of West Bromwich Albion and Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion and their children during the lap of appreciation after the 3-0 victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Darnell Furlong of West Bromwich Albion and child during the lap of appreciation after the 3-0 victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Conor Townsend of West Bromwich Albion and children during the lap of appreciation after the 3-0 victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion and child during the lap of appreciation after the 3-0 victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Cedric Kipre of West Bromwich Albion and his family & friends during the lap of appreciation after the 3-0 victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Nathaniel Chalobah of West Bromwich Albion and his child during the lap of appreciation after the 3-0 victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion and his children during the lap of appreciation after the 3-0 victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Conor Townsend of West Bromwich Albion and his baby during the lap of appreciation after the 3-0 victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Matt Phillips and his children during the lap of appreciation after Albion's final home game in which they sealed a play-off place. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Okay Yokuslu of West Bromwich Albion walks out of the players tunnel with their children ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Kyle Bartley of West Bromwich Albion walks out of the players tunnel with their children ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion walks out of the players tunnel with their children ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Darnell Furlong of West Bromwich Albion walks out of the players tunnel with their children ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Conor Townsend of West Bromwich Albion walks out of the players tunnel with their children ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Blind Dave Heeley completes his walk to the stadium during half time in the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: West Bromwich Albion Under 8s during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Tony Brown presents Ollie Rostock Academy Player of the Year during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Tony Brown presents Tom Fellows of West Bromwich Albion Young Player of the Year during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Tony Brown presents Cedric Kipre of West Bromwich Albion Players Player and Fans Player of the year during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Cedric Kipre of West Bromwich Albion with Proud Baggies Players of the Yeat ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on May 4, 2024 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
