West Brom player ratings: Three 9s as professional Baggies seal play-offs

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Alex Palmer

Barely stretched by a very limited and out-of-sorts visiting side. Did what he needed to with ball well. 7

Darnell Furlong

What a day for the right-back. Two assists and a goal, his fifth of the season. Excellent consistency. 9

Kyle Bartley

Handed the armband over Townsend with Wallace out and Bartley delivered. He won everything aerially and scored a key second. 8

Cedric Kipre

Started the day with two player of the year gongs and shone again. Went inches wide with stunning volley. Defended well. 8

Conor Townsend

One of the left-back's best displays for some time. He started the game well and built on the momentum. A fine assist for Furlong. 9

Okay Yokuslu

Really grew into this one. Another who put in his best performance for some time. That control to midfield was back. 8

Alex Mowatt

Back in the side after shock exclusion and back in style. Added his energy that lacked the previous week. Has to stay in for play-offs. 8

Tom Fellows

Given the nod over skipper Wallace in a big call from Corberan and Fellows was a threat, especially early on. 7

Grady Diangana

Had an off-week last time out but was back right at it here. For the most part his use of the ball was exemplary to help Albion open up Preston. 8

Mikey Johnston

Just going from strength to strength with his performances. What a loan signing he's been. Wonderful, dazzling feet time and again. 9

Brandon Thomas-Asante

A mixed bag if ever there was one. Back in the side and gave every last drop of energy. Some good work and defender Lindsay couldn't handle him. Missed two glorious chances, though. 7

Substitutes

Jed Wallace (Fellows, 67) Injected some welcome energy after surprise exclusion 6.

Yann M'Vila (Yokuslu, 75) Decent on the ball 6.

John Swift (Johnston, 75) Tried to make things happen 6.

Josh Maja (Thomas-Asante, 85) A late run out n/a.

Matt Phillips (Diangana, 85) Chance to stretch his legs late on n/a.

Subs not used: Griffiths, Ajayi, Reach, Chalobah.