Baggies Broadcast S6 E42: Refs, VAR, play-off picture and Lai loan latest

This week the boys bring you an action packed episode, as they dissect the Millwall draw and look at where it leaves Albion in the play-off picture.
They also look at the controversial decisions from referee Jeremy Simpson during the game - with reaction from Baggies head coach Carlos Corberan.
They discuss the latest off field financial situation after the club released a statement regarding owner Guochuan Lai's unpaid £5m loan.
Jonny takes on a tough TJ Smithy quiz, they answer your burning questions and look ahead to a crucial Easter bank holiday double header.
