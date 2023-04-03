Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S6 E42: Refs, VAR, play-off picture and Lai loan latest

By Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox return with the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

This week the boys bring you an action packed episode, as they dissect the Millwall draw and look at where it leaves Albion in the play-off picture.

They also look at the controversial decisions from referee Jeremy Simpson during the game - with reaction from Baggies head coach Carlos Corberan.

They discuss the latest off field financial situation after the club released a statement regarding owner Guochuan Lai's unpaid £5m loan.

Jonny takes on a tough TJ Smithy quiz, they answer your burning questions and look ahead to a crucial Easter bank holiday double header.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Jonny Drury

