West Brom fans react to the draw against Millwall - WATCH

It was billed as make or break by many in the race for the play-offs - and Albion got into a number of dangerous areas in the first half.

Adam Reach whistled an effort past the post with Jed Wallace seeing a shot blocked - before Millwall went closest in the second period.

The result leaves Albion six points off the top six with eight games left to play.