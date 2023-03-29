Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S6 E41: Lions, loans, Pieters and keepers

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox are back with the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle and Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

This week the boys look ahead to Saturday's massive clash in the race for the play-offs - as Albion return to action at The Hawthorns against top six rivals Millwall.

They discuss the latest in the £5 million Wisdom Smart Loan saga - with S4A unhappy at their response from WBA Group Director Xu Ke as they continue to search for answers.

Lewis and Jonny discuss Erik Pieters and whether he has done enough to earn himself a new Baggies contract in the summer.

Jonny offers an apology to Jayson Molumby after his sensational international break and the boys answer your questions.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

