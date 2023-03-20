Former West Brom and Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce ‘eyeing a return’ despite retirement hint

Steve Bruce

The 62-year-old, who left The Hawthorns in October, last year was thought to be planning to retire, having said in January he was ‘bordering’ on that decision.

But he is now thought to be keen on getting back to work and taking his son Alex with him to any new club.

Bruce Jnr worked with his dad at the Baggies and also left the club at the same time.

The 38-year-old was linked with a backroom role at Middlesbrough but he has stated he hopes to emulate his dad and become a manager.

When Bruce senior was sacked by Albion, he had presided over their worst start to the championship since 1994-95, winning only one of their first 13 games.

The previous season he had guided them to 10th place after joining the club in February, succeeding Valerian Ismael.

Bruce has managed 11 clubs in the Premier League, Championship and League One.

He got both Birmingham City and Hull City promoted to the Premier League on two occasions and also guided the latter to the FA Cup final in 2014.