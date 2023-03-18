West Brom's Carlos Corberan impressed from afar at Cedric Kipre's Cardiff loan form

Cedric Kipre has been a regular away from Albion on a season-long loan with Championship rivals Cardiff. Pic: PA STEVENAGE, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Cedric Kipre of West Bromwich Albion at The Lamex Stadium on July 9, 2022 in Stevenage, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). Cardiff Cityâs Cedric Kipre celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Tuesday November 2, 2022..

Baggies head coach Corberan admits he is a fan of the central defender, who is nearing the end of a season-long loan at Cardiff City.

Kipre, 26, was not permitted to feature as Albion were held to a 1-1 draw in south Wales this week but the Ivorian has played in 34 of the lowly Bluebirds’ 37 Championship fixtures this season.

The 2020 signing from Wigan has not featured for his parent club since February 2022 and was sent out to spend a season with Cardiff by former boss Steve Bruce last summer.

“I was watching him from a long time ago because I played him when he was with Wigan and I was working with Leeds,” Corberan said of Kipre, who remains under contract at The Hawthorns until 2024.

“I understand why West Bromwich moved him to the club, because he’s one solid player who is comfortable when he is close to his box to defend.

“And at the same time he is one player who is very comfortable with the ball. After that I was not at the club to make the decisions, to decide to send him on loan, and he is a player who I think has missed only two games this season with Cardiff, so he has been a very important player for them.

“He is one player that I like when I have faced him, I saw a very good defender when I played against him.”

Kipre has impressed in a back three for Cardiff, particularly with the Bluebirds’ improvement under Sabri Lamouchi.

Corberan has revealed he has been in contact with Albion players out on loan including Kipre, midfielder Alex Mowatt at Middlesbrough and promising young defender Caleb Taylor with Cheltenham. Though it remains to be seen whether Kipre and Mowatt, both still under contract, have a first-team future under the Spaniard.

He has made just 20 appearances for Albion since Slaven Bilic bought him to the Black Country in a deal worth around £900,000.