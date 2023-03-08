Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S6 E38: Points, protests and play-offs back on

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox return for the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Check out the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast

The boys look over the news from the past week - and analyse the narrow 1-0 win over Wigan on Tuesday evening.

They also take a look at the planned Action for Albion protest, answer your questions and have a look ahead to the clash with Huddersfield Town.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

