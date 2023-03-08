Baggies Broadcast S6 E38: Points, protests and play-offs back on

The boys look over the news from the past week - and analyse the narrow 1-0 win over Wigan on Tuesday evening.
They also take a look at the planned Action for Albion protest, answer your questions and have a look ahead to the clash with Huddersfield Town.
Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)
