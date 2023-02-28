Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S6 E37: Double Dike and Friday night lights in Hull

By Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox are back with the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast

It was back to winning ways for Carlos Corberan's men and the boys dissect the victory over Middlesbrough, including Daryl Dike's double and Josh Griffiths' performance.

They also talk Action for Albion, Lewis takes your questions and they look ahead to the Friday night trip to Hull.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

