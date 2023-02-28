Baggies Broadcast S6 E37: Double Dike and Friday night lights in Hull

Baggies Broadcast

It was back to winning ways for Carlos Corberan's men and the boys dissect the victory over Middlesbrough, including Daryl Dike's double and Josh Griffiths' performance.

They also talk Action for Albion, Lewis takes your questions and they look ahead to the Friday night trip to Hull.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)