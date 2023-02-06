Carlos Corberan delighted with David Button West Brom unity

David Button celebrates at full time with team mate Erik Pieters

Button had endured a difficult campaign at times before losing his place to Alex Palmer between the sticks in October.

Palmer, though, will miss the next six to seven weeks through injury and Button was called on for Friday’s clash against Coventry, in which he secured a welcome clean sheet for a 1-0 Baggies victory.

Albion ended the weekend in sixth. Button triumphantly claimed a corner in the last kick of the game against the Sky Blues and was subsequently mobbed by team-mates in a clear show of appreciation.

“It’s very important when they all commit to the situation in the same way,” Corberan said when asked about how his side showed their unity.

“It’s very important when they have this spirit and mentality, I am very pleased when I see this moment, because it was some of the most important and special moments in football.”

The head coach said of his replacement keeper: “I think he was helping the team play well and to dominate.

“One of the keys that we could dominate the game was his decisions when he had the ball.

“(He was) being brave and playing with personality.

“He did the one save and after the reactions from the corner, it was very, very important for the team.

“Sometimes the keeper has actions more important than ones they show, one of the important things is communication and positioning to help defenders.”

Button struggled for form under Steve Bruce and academy graduate Palmer seized his chance with some inspired performances.