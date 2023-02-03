West Brom 1-0 Coventry - player ratings

Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Huge pressure on Button coming in for the injured Palmer - especially given his early season form that saw him lose the number one spot. He took his chance with both hands. Not a lot to do in the first half but in the second made a key save - and was commanding when dealing with two late set pieces.

Darnell Furlong 7

It was the first time he produced a rocket of a long throw that led to a goal since the Valerien Ismael era. Impressive in the first period going forward - but did get caught in possession a few times.

Dara O'Shea 8

Superb performance. Led by example, won his tackles, his headers, played out from the back and was the leader Albion need. Blocked a shot with his head and was knocked over, got back up with a stumble and carried out.

Erik Pieters 7

The more he players in the middle of a back four the more he gets better. Compliments O'Shea well on the left and has a good relationship now with Townsend.

Conor Townsend 7

His good form under Corberan continued. Got forward countless times in both halves and was calm on the ball, especially in the second period when Albion were running down the clock.

Okay Yokuslu 7

Makes things look so easy at times - glides across the pitch putting out fires and stopping attacks. Tired later on in the game and went off but wasn't anything serious.

Jayson Molumby 7

The dog like display we've come to expect from the midfielder - but also showed attacking prowess going forward. Seems to be such a trusted player defensively and offensively now under Corberan.

Grady Diangana 8

Every game seems like a big one for Grady. Most of the time he hasn't delivered but he did in this one. Got in a good position to score the winner and then caused problems all night. The challenge now is to continue this performance.

Jed Wallace 7

Played in a central role, one he has adopted at times under Corberan and he gave them another option. Linked up play well and was dangerous throughout.

Marc Albrighton 8

Straight into the line-up for his debut and was a threat from the off. Both footed crosses created chances, was a constant threat throughout before tiring late on and coming off.

Daryl Dike 6

Had a huge chance to put Albion ahead just minutes into the game and should have scored. Showed flashes of what we expect from Dike - but looks like he still needs more minutes as Corberan said in the week.

Subs

59 - Brandon Thomas-Asante for Dike 6

Stretched Coventry later in the game - and gave Albion a different option.

67 - Nathaniel Chalobah for Yokuslu 6

Took a few minutes to get going but showed his calmness on the ball and leadership late on.

74 - John Swift for Albrighton 6