West Brom and Coventry City to celebrate life of Cyrille Regis

Cyrille Regis on the front of the West Bromwich Albion new away shirt (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Regis turned out over 500 times for both sides - and the game will serve as Albion's annual Kick it Out game, with players wearing the anti-discrimination campaign group’s T-shirts during the pre-match warm-up.

The club's official charity partner for the season, The Cyrille Regis Legacy Trust will be in attendance as the Baggies highlight the important role Regis played in advancing the cause of race relations both in football and wider society.

Supporters attending the game are invited to wear the club’s 2022/23 yellow-and-green away kit, which is dedicated to the trust and features the strikers favourite quotes.

Since the launch of the kit a donation from each purchase has been made to the charity.

Also there will be a special Regis-themed Albion News charting the former England international’s career, with the official matchday programme also profiling the work of the trust with the community arms of all Midlands clubs.