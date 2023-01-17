West Brom hit with Matt Phillips injury blow in FA Cup win

Matt Phillips of West Bromwich Albion is forced off with an injury during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay between West Bromwich Albion and Chesterfield at The Hawthorns on January 17, 2023 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The setback comes as a significant blow for the Baggies and head coach Carlos Corberan due to Phillips' excellent recent form and with a crunch clash at Burnley coming on Friday night.

Phillips, 31, has sustained a muscle injury in the quadriceps in his right leg. The winger was introduced on the hour having been left out of the starting XI of a rotated side against the Spireites.

He has been a regular under Corberan and delivered some fine performances. The news comes as a huge blow with a big contest on the horizon later this week and Corberan admitted he "hates" injuries to his players. Further examination tomorrow will provide further extent to the damage.

Phillips adds to a list of mounting concerns in forward areas with Karlan Grant injured, Brandon Thomas-Asante suspended, Kenneth Zohore absent with Daryl Dike also rested tonight.

"In some moments we played well, in some moments we were poor, the best thing about the night was the result, the worst thing was the injury to Phillips," Corberan said.

"He was feeling something in the muscle, quadriceps that didn't allow him to continue in the game.

"He will see the doctor tomorrow but it looks like has an injury in the quadriceps of the right leg. Every time you play it's a risk, every time you train it's a risk, but it's true that now we have some problems at the front of the attack.

"Grant, Asante, now with Phillips. The next days will be used to find the solution. Injuries are a consequence of things that happen and you need to adapt, the faster we adapt and find the solution, the better for us. For me, it's not about medical advice – we made the decision to give Phillips less minutes, just to try and avoid the need to make extra effort after Saturday.

"We gave Swift more minutes because he didn't play the same amount as Phillips, but we wanted to be competitive, keep going in the cup was something we wanted to do."