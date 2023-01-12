Baggies Broadcast S6 E30: Bans, banter and back off from our Carlos!

Baggies Broadcast

On a packed episode, the boys reflect on the FA Cup drama and uninspiring and dissect Brandon Thomas-Asante's retrospective three match ban.

They look at the future of Albion's young stars as they head back in from loan spells, and discuss the news Ron Gourlay is due to sit down and talk with Action for Albion.

Lewis addresses transfer rumours and looks at where the Baggies may strengthen, Jonny tackles TJ Smithy's first quiz of 2023 and your questions are answered.

This podcast is brought to you in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)