Baggies Broadcast S6 E28: What we know about West Brom's MSD Holdings and what needs answering

By Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you a bonus episode of the Baggies Broadcast - to discuss Albion's controversial loan from MSD Holdings.

Baggies Broadcast
Baggies Broadcast

It emerged earlier this week that Albion had taken out a £20 million loan from the investment company to fund running costs.

Lewis and Jonny try and bring you as much information as possible regarding the loans and discuss potential situations should Albion get promoted or not go up.

They also take a quick look at the win over Preston North End in the last game of the year.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

