Baggies Broadcast S6 E28: What we know about West Brom's MSD Holdings and what needs answering

Baggies Broadcast

It emerged earlier this week that Albion had taken out a £20 million loan from the investment company to fund running costs.

Lewis and Jonny try and bring you as much information as possible regarding the loans and discuss potential situations should Albion get promoted or not go up.

They also take a quick look at the win over Preston North End in the last game of the year.

This podcast is brought to you in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)