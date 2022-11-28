Notification Settings

West Brom to face non-league Chesterfield in FA Cup tie

Albion face a tricky FA Cup third round tie as they get set to take on National League promotion chasers Chesterfield.

West Brom in action against non-league cup opposition when they faced Gateshead
Paul Cook's side currently sit third in the National League table - having won their last six straight games.

And it will be the first time either side have met up a competitive competition since 1948.

Elsewhere, Wolves will travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup.

The draw echoes the clash in 2017 when then Championship side Wolves pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory.

Aston Villa have been handed a rare home FA Cup third round draw as they get set to welcome League Two Stevenage.

And Walsall will travel to Charlton or Stockport County after overcoming Carlisle in injury time last weekend.

