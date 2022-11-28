West Brom to face non-league Chesterfield in FA Cup tie

West Brom in action against non-league cup opposition when they faced Gateshead

Paul Cook's side currently sit third in the National League table - having won their last six straight games.

And it will be the first time either side have met up a competitive competition since 1948.

Elsewhere, Wolves will travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup.

The draw echoes the clash in 2017 when then Championship side Wolves pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory.

Aston Villa have been handed a rare home FA Cup third round draw as they get set to welcome League Two Stevenage.