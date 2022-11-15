Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast: S6 E19 - Three in three and it is all looking up

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you the final Baggies Broadcast before the World Cup break - in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man

Baggies Broadcast

The boys look back at the superb win over Stoke to make it three in three, BTA turning into vintage Rooney, Bartley the beast and Albion's resurgence.

They look back and review the season so far, answer your questions, Jonny goes head to head with a Baggies fan in TJ Smithy's quiz and the pair also look ahead to the guest series starting on THURSDAY with Andy Johnson.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

