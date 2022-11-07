Daryl Dike set for comeback with West Brom under-21s against Nottingham Forest

Daryl Dike scoring for Albion in pre-season before his new season was ruined by a thigh injury (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Richard Beale's youngsters take on Forest in a PL2 Division 2 clash and Dike will feature as he makes the final steps in his recovery from a serious thigh injury.

The United States frontman has not featured since a cameo role at Middlesbrough on the opening day. He pulled up injured in training on the eve of the club's first home fixture against Watford and did not feature again under Steve Bruce.

Dike's first 10 months in England following his £7million move have been marred by injury setbacks. First a hamstring sidelined the striker for the final months of last term before another muscle problem scuppered the start of the current campaign.

He makes his return just as Carlos Corberan's side prepare for the World Cup break, with Albion's first team in action for a final time at home to Stoke on Saturday before a month off. Should he come through this evening unscathed, the striker could make a first-team return at the weekend.