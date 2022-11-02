Yokuslu leads the way as West Brom dig in: Albion 1-0 Blackpool - playing ratings

Okay Yokuslu of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Blackpool at The Hawthorns on November 1, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alex Palmer 6

Didn't have an awful lot to do all evening. No real chances for Blackpool - but did what he had to do and distribution was okay.

Darnell Furlong 6

Better than he was on Saturday - but for many that was a pretty low bar. Put in a couple of good blocks, got forward well but end product was poor.

Dara O'Shea 6

Has been out of form so far - and looked a bit ropey in the first period but grew into the game and won the majority of his headers.

Kyle Bartley 7

For someone who has had a torrid time with injury, suspension and being booed off by the home crowd - Bartley had a solid game. Distribution was good, won his headers and didn't look troubled.

Conor Townsend 6

Like his opposite full back - a lot better than the weekend but it was again a pretty blow bar. Did get caught out a couple of times - but did well going forward and linked up with the forward players.

Okay Yokuslu 8

Best performance since returning to the side. Looked fitter, always calm on the ball and only lost the ball once. Got the goal, which was scrappy but he won't care. Staking a big claim to play alongside with alongside the in form TGH.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman 7

Another impressive display by the youngster who is without doubt the first name on the Albion team sheet at the moment. Getting on the ball, always wanting possession and linked up well with the front line.

Jed Wallace 6

Hasn't produced as much in recent weeks but worked as hard as ever and always looked to drive Albion forward.

John Swift 6

Has been better in recent weeks - after going through a bad run of form. Looked more fluid with the front line - and was denied a goal by a superb close range Chris Maxwell save.

Matt Phillips 7

He has received a lot of stick from Albion fans in recent times - but was impressive in this one. Lacked end product at times but went close to lashing a rasping effort in - and gave Albion an outlet. Moved into a central position and worked hard.

Karlan Grant 5

Poor display from Grant. Had a huge chance in the first period but went off the boil and picked up a knock. He did look better than the other night but didn't give Albion that central cutting edge.

Subs

59 - Grady Diangana for Wallace 7

Surprisingly left out but came on for Wallace and showed quality on the flank. A lot went through him in the second half and always provided an outlet.

76 - Tom Rogic for Grant - N/A

76 - Jayson Molumby for Gardner-Hickman - N/A