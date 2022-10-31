Carlos Corberan hopeful on West Brom trio Daryl Dike, Semi Ajayi and Kean Bryan

Semi Ajayi injured his ankle at Wigan earlier in the season and underwent surgery (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The head coach is preparing his bottom of the table side for their second clash of his tenure as Blackpool visit The Hawthorns tomorrow night.

Albion will remain without key defender Semi Ajayi (ankle) and luckless striker Daryl Dike (thigh) – who has spent much of his 10 months at the club sidelined – for the visit of the Seasiders as the Baggies aim to lift off the foot of the table.

Corberan revealed that the duo, as well as defender Kean Bryan – who has been out almost exactly a year with an ACL injury – have made advances and are in the final stages of their rehabilitation training with Corberan's assistant coaches Jorge Alarcon and Jaime Monroy.

The head coach added that, if recovery continues without further setback, some of Albion's absentees could return to feature before the Championship pauses for a month on Saturday week. Albion face Blackpool, QPR and Stoke before the pause.

"Today for example this group of players were training individually with our assistants, separately from the group," Corberan said.

"They are in the last step of their recoveries, that's why the physical and medical department moved the players to work with the assistant coaches.

"Today, they were doing more specific football work, something they couldn't do before.

"It means that in a short time that we can add more numbers, more possibilities, to the squad."