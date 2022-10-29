'They can't feel sorry for themselves': Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox on West Brom's Sheffield Utd defeat - WATCH

The new Baggies boss was hoping for a bounce in his first game - but his side were 2-0 down by half time.
And despite spells of pressure in the second period they never recovered - and fell to a third straight defeat.
Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox analyse another disappointing day - as Carlos Corberan's Albion reign for off to the worst possible start.
