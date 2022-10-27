Carlos Corberan has no doubts on West Brom squad commitment

Carlos Corberan leads training in his first week as Albion head coach (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Spaniard, appointed this week, begins his tenure against Sheffield United on Saturday with Albion 23rd in the Championship.

In his official unveiling to the press, the ex-Huddersfield boss admitted the players are fully on board and organisation is a key priority.

“We have been working two days, tomorrow will be the third one and we will play the game,” Corberan said.

“But there are things that are even more important that the technical things, that is the passion and the reason who we play (for).

“Of course this is important to us from the first moment. We need to know our responsibility within the football pitch, our responsibility with our fans, our commitment to the club.

“It is something very important to us from the beginning.

“I have no doubt my group of players have this commitment. That is why it is important to organise the commitment to make it work.

“If you want to do something and have a lot of passion – but football is collective, if you don’t co-ordinate this energy with your team-mate then things are not going to work.

“So for me, nowadays, we have to start to work together with our energy and hard work on the pitch with a level of organisation.

“If you are not organised then you don’t win football games, less even here in England.

“For me it’s a key moment to start with the basics, in the belief of what we want to represent and the level of our organisation we need to have to achieve positive results.”

Corberan added: “I want to have all of our players ready to compete.

“Because the more players we have ready the more we competitive we want to be.