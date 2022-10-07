'What is going on?' Former West Brom striker Charlie Austin questions the club's plight

Charlie Austin of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 from the penalty spot.

Albion slipped into the Championship relegation zone following defeat at Preston in mid week - leaving them with just one win from their opening games.

Pressure continues to mount on Albion boss Steve Bruce - and now one of the club's former strikers has weighed into the debate about what has gone wrong at The Hawthorns this season.

Austin, who signed for the club in 2019 for £4 million, took to social media to question what is going on at the club.

Austin, who now plays for Brisbane Roar in Australia, said: "What is going on @WBA. They should be nowhere near the drop zone, I get it's only October but seriously."

Then in response to a supporter's question about the ownership and what he feels has gone wrong, Austin, who scored 11 times during the 19/20 promotion campaign, insisted the club shouldn't have sacked Slaven Bilic.

Bilic was sacked following a 1-1 draw with Manchester City during Albion's last Premier League campaign, and Austin said: "Should never got rid of Slav."