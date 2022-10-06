West Brom boss Steve Bruce to remain in charge for Luton clash

Bruce's Albion slipped into the bottom three on Wednesday night - after they were beaten at Deepdale by Preston.
Large sections of the away following were chanting for Bruce to be sacked - with pressure continuing to mount on the former Newcastle boss.
He has won just once all season - and seven times in 29 league games as Albion boss.
But despite pressure increasing on Bruce - he looks set to be in charge of Albion's home clash with Luton Town on Saturday.
Bruce will address the media on Friday morning ahead of the game - with the club confirming his press conference will take place.