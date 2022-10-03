West Brom fans believe Steve Bruce's time is up

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce

The vast majority of an Express & Star poll, voted by more than 2,000 readers, wanted to see Bruce leave the club as rivals Wolves axed Bruno Lage yesterday.

Albion’s wretched season took another tumble over the weekend as action resumed following the international break with a chaotic 3-2 home defeat against Swansea.

The Hawthorns crowd let their feelings known as sections turned against Bruce with chants of “sacked in the morning” aimed at the former Newcastle, Villa and Blues boss.

The reverse, in which Karlan Grant missed a late penalty at 2-2 before Swans’ last-gasp winner, kept Albion down in 21st in the Championship.

But Bruce insisted he was still the man to turn around the club’s fortunes and, speaking in the wake of the defeat, insisted he had not held talks on his future with club hierarchy.

The 61-year-old has managed just eight victories in his 30 games in charge of the club, carrying a 26.7 per cent win ratio – the lowest of his 12 different spells as a manager.

The period of games was billed as a chance for Bruce to turn around the club’s fortunes after a miserable start.